President Uhuru Mourns Desmond Tutu, Remembers Him as a True Patriot

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other leaders in mourning South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu terming his death as a big blow.

Desmond Tutu was confirmed dead today aged 90 years. His death was announced by South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa who described him as a “patriot without equal.”

Commemorating his life, President Uhuru said the archbishop was an African icon of freedom, peace and reconciliation.

He further said that his achievements are celebrated globally and not just in Africa.

“Through his distinguished work over the years as a cleric, freedom fighter and peacemaker, Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle,” President Uhuru said.

The deceased was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and has in recent years been receiving treatment for infections associated with the cancer treatment.

In 1994 he witnessed the end of apartheid and later chaired a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to help bring to light the evils committed during the dark days.

He will be remembered as South Africa’s moral conscience and the great reconciler of a nation divided by decades of racist politics.

