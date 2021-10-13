President Uhuru Mourns Athlete Agnes Tirop, Calls for Expedited Probe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Agnes Tirop, a Kenyan athlete who was found dead in her house in Iten, Elgeiyo Marakwet. Tirop was Kenya’s 5,000m women’s representative to Tokyo Olympics.

She was found dead with reports indicating that she had stab wounds in her abdomen thus a case of suspected murder.

Uhuru has termed her death as a big blow to the country adding that she was very talented and ambitious hence placed the country on top of the world map.

He further prayed for grace to the athlete’s family, fans and the sports fraternity as they came to terms with the big loss.

“It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we’ve lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage including in this year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” he said.

The Head of State has further called on the relevant authorities to expedite the probe into her death and bring those involved in her murder to book.

“I urge our law enforcement agencies led by the National Police Service (NPS) to track down and apprehend the criminals responsible for the killing of Agnes so that they can face the full force of the law,” the Head of State added.

