President Uhuru Meets Governor Sonko, General Badi Amid Bad Blood

President Uhuru Kenyatta has met with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi in commemoration of World Environment Day.

According to online sources, Sonko and Badi struck a new deal to work together to make Nairobi County a better place.

Consequently, President Uhuru is reported to have commended the environment conservation projects being undertaken in Nairobi as well called upon the two leaders to come together and deliver the best results.

The NMS was formulated by President Uhuru after Nairobi County through Mike Sonko transferred key functions to the National government.

The NMS was tasked with the role of ending corruption in the city by dismantling county cartel network as well as foresee other important projects.

Following its introduction, power wrangles have ensued between the Governor and the Badi-led team, with each party citing frustrations.

For instance, Sonko accused NMS leadership of trying to overstep its boundaries and undermining his authority. On the other hand, the NMS cited frustrations from the governor after he refused to sign a bill allocating the team Sh15 billion for operations.

The tussle went on with each party trying to prove their might, until recently when Sonko bowed to pressure and allocated NMS Sh3.5 billion for its operations.

This move came just days after the National Treasury announced that it would allocate Sh27.9 billion to the NMS for the financial year 2020/2021. NMS was also set to receive an additional Sh1.5 billion for the renewal of projects in Mukuru Slums.

