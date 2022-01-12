President Uhuru Makes Impromptu Visit to Kisumu Port

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday made an impromptu visit to Kisumu county.

Reports indicate that the head of state was in the lakeside from around 2.45pm. He made a stop at the Kisumu port and later headed to the Kenya shipyards section within the port.

Those privy to the details said the president inspected the ongoing construction of a ship at the shipyard. He was there for at least three hours.

The ship, MV Uhuru II, is being built from scratch by the Kenya Navy in collaboration with a Dutch company – Damen Civil Works. President Kenyatta who was in the company of Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi among other military and government officers left the shipyard at 4.50 pm aboard a military chopper. Read: Uhuru to Flag Off Sh600 Nairobi-Kisumu Train On Friday

He is later said to have headed to Mbita constituency, Homa Bay county via the newly rehabilitated Kisumu bound train.

President Kenyatta is in the area to inspect the dredging of Lake Victoria which kicked off in January 2021.

The project is meant to revive maritime trade and open up the lake for other economic activities.

The contractor, Mango Tree Marine Limited is expected to dredge a stretch of 61.3 kilometers starting from the pier in Kisumu all the way to Mbita.

The exercise involves removing silt to enhance the depth to 1.6 square meters around the Kisumu pier.

Once completed it will improve the refurbished Kisumu port’s capability to berth huge vessels, which will in turn help Kisumu grow into East Africa’s economic hub.

