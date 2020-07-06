President Uhuru Lifts Movement Ban, Extends Curfew By Another 30 Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Monday lifted the cessation of movement ban into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties.

Addressing the nation from Harambee House, the head of state said the ban will come to an end at 4 am, Tuesday.

“I order and direct that the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area, Mombasa County and Mandera County shall lapse at 4am tomorrow,” he said.

The president noted that the phased reopening of the economy will be solely dependent on the people.

He stated that while the government is yet to meet the irreducible minimum requirements, it has reached a reasonable level of preparedness across the country.

Further, Uhuru extended the 4 am to 9 pm curfew by another 30 days.

He did however warn that should Kenyans go back to their old habits and the state of COVID-19 deteriorates, then we will have revert to lockdown.

The state of COVID-19, he said, will be reviewed in 21 days where patterns of behaviour will be reviewed.

On June 6, the president extended curfew hours from 5 am to 7 pm to 4 am to 9 pm to enable businesses more time to thrive under the new normal circumstances that we are living in.

“I have applied my mind to the different scenarios presented by our experts. And I have reconciled myself to the fact that to ‘open’ or not to ‘open’ up is not a dilemma between a right and a wrong. It is a dilemma between two rights,” he said as he extended the cessation of movement order in Mombasa, Nairobi and Mandera.

Flights will resume on July 15 in strict adherence to COVID-19 measures.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu