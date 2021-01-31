President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Popularity in Mount Kenya is Intact, Says Peter Kuguru

Amid claims from a section of Kenyan leaders that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s popularity in the Mount Kenya backyard is dwindling, businessman Peter Kuguru has said that the Head of State’s influence is intact and unchallenged.

Speaking yesterday, January 30, on the sidelines of a Mount Kenya leaders meeting with President Kenyatta at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County, the industrialist said the lies are being peddled by Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The proprietor of Softa soft drink that rivalled Coca-Cola company’s products in the 90s differed with Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata over recent claims that BBI is unpopular in the Mt. Kenya region.

According to Mr Kuguru, it’s premature to make such conclusions before any civic education is conducted regarding BBI benefits to locals to enable them make informed decisions.

“We know Tanga Tanga are using every possible propaganda to deceive people through social media. But we the proponents of BBI have the support of majority of the people on the ground,” said Mr Kuguru.

Read: Wait For Your Turn – Uhuru Tells Ruto As He Denies Being Indebted To Anyone

He appealed to President Kenyatta to stand firm in his resolve on launching projects geared towards benefitting wananchi at the grassroots.

“The amount of development work being done has not been seen before. But the government is not sensitizing people enough on the ongoing development projects especially infrastructure across the region and the country at large.

“The people of Kenya want the President to popularize the BBI in all corners of the country as most citizens want to see and feel him. His presence will change the false perception created by Tanga Tanga,” said Mr Kuguru.

On Hustler Vs Dynasty politics, Mr Kuguru discouraged the narrative noting that socio-economic differences among people exist in the society all over the world and should never be used to cause disunity.

Read Also: Uhuru To Pitch Camp In Restless Mount Kenya Backyard For 4 Days – Kanze Dena

He also challenged political leaders to respect the institution of the Presidency and stop insulting President Kenyata to allow him to peacefully run government affairs for the benefit of all Kenyans.

In his address yesterday to over 5,000 leaders from the Mt. Kenya region, President Kenyatta hit out at his critics, urging them to give him ample time to serve the people.

He asked his deputy to wait for his turn.

The president said he was not indebted to anyone. He was referring to his promise to back the DP in 2022 should he vie for the presidency.

Read Also: Senator Kang’ata, 40 Other Mount Kenya MPs Write Protest Letter To Uhuru Ahead Of Sagana Meet

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can’t allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” Uhuru said.

He also took a swipe at the DP for denying his role in the March 9, 2018 handshake that brought together Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“You remember how they claimed to have been left out of the handshake. Remember how in Bomas i said how they involved and even nominated members to the BBI team? The truth must be told,” he said.

Read Also: Raila Set To Meet Nyanza Leaders As Political Battlefronts Are Drawn

Chiming in on the Hustler Vs Dynasty debate, Uhuru said he did not choose to be born in the Kenyatta family.

“Then you hear them call me dynasty just because I was born by Kenyatta. Who chooses where he wants to be born? Tell them to stop insulting me, they will know where votes come from next year.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu