President Uhuru Kenyatta Woos Scottish Investors To Set Base In Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Scottish investors to take advantage of the improving business environment in Kenya to invest more in the country and the African continent.

The President thanked the investors for the growing number of Scottish businesses in Kenya saying the Kenyan Government was committed to continuing supporting their investments to thrive.

President Kenyatta spoke on Wednesday in Edinburgh, Scotland during a business meeting with the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA). SABA is a membership organization of Scottish companies with commercial interests in Africa.

During the roundtable meeting hosted by Diageo, the President and the Scottish captains of industry explored new investment opportunities in agriculture, water, renewable energy and fisheries among other sectors.

Read: Celtic Declared Scottish Champions For 9th Straight Time

The Scottish business leaders assured President Kenyatta of their commitment to continue supporting Kenya’s socio-economic transformation through win-win economic partnerships.

Besides Diageo, other leading Scottish organizations with active interests in Kenya include the James Hutton Institute of the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen which is involved in a groundbreaking seed potato research, and The City of Glasgow College which is supporting Bandari College to become a continental maritime centre of excellence.

President Kenyatta, who is in Scotland to attend the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), was accompanied to the business meeting by State House Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy and Policy Mrs Ruth Kagia and Kenya’s envoy to the UK Amb Manoah Esipisu.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...