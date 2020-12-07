President Uhuru Kenyatta To Take A One-month Break From Official Duties

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to take a one month break from official duties.

In a circular to Heads of Diplomatic Missions in Nairobi, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Head of State will be out of office from December 15, 2020, to January 15, 2021.

The President will resume official duties on January 16, 2021.

“The ministry has the honour to inform you that H.E the President will not be available for any official/public engagements including phone calls unless they are emergencies,” read part of the circular.

The ministry directed that any request towards the president should be made through the Principal Secretary or his designated representative.

Read: Uhuru Drives Himself to Inspect Nairobi City Projects By Night

“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all Heads of Diplomatic Missions, the United Nations Agencies and the International Organisations in Nairobi, the assurance of its highest consideration,” the ministry said.

With the festive season fast approaching, the President apparently decided to take the break to celebrate with his family.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu