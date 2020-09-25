President Uhuru Kenyatta To Reopen Refurbished Nyayo Stadium

President Uhuru Kenyatta will reopen refurbished Nyayo National Stadium after over two years of work its on Saturday.

The now twenty five capacity facility located within the city has been under on and off renovation work since 2017.

In a letter to sports federations, ministry of sports urged them to come with their players dressed in national colors for the occasion.

“Please extend the invitation to your players and the dress code will be sports tracksuits preferably ones depicting Kenya National colours.”

Meanwhile, there’s a growing call for the government to lift ban on contact sports.

The ministry of sports last week released a return to sports roadmap which left out football and other contact sports.

