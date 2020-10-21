President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga Receive The BBI Report

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have today received the final draft of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report in Kisii State Lodge, setting stage for a constitutional referendum.

The report recommends a raft of changes to the 2010 Constitution, aimed curbing pertinent issues including post-election violence, inclusivity and corruption.

The report proposes formation of a youth commission to address issues affecting young people, including increasing grace period for HELB repayment to four years.

In the proposals, political parties will access money from party fund on the basis of inclusivity of women, youth people with disabilities.

If passed, the report proposes that court cases involving corruption be stated and resolved in one to two years.

The report also proposes gender parity in Governors and Deputy Governors, whereby the two cannot be of the same gender.

President Uhuru Kenyatta urged politicians not to politicise the report by creating divisions among Kenyans, and urged Kenyans to read the report first before making a decision.

Kenyans will be taken through the report by the taskforce on Monday and the Bomas of Kenya.

“A national dialogue is not conducted through insults, not talking at each other, but talking with each other. This document does not belong to me and Raila, it belongs to you (Kenyans). What we are looking for is a document for posterity,” said President Kenyatta.

“I want to plead with my political colleagues; this is not the time to create division, but the time for each of us to show leadership, the time to bring our country together,” he added.

Speaking during the event, Mr Odinga said that the report was aimed at solving pertinent issues that have not been addressed by the current Constitution.

“We had a new constitution but still had problems showing that we are not enjoying what our founding fathers wanted. Kenyans are angry because they are hungry, we identified the issues and put them in a memorandum of understanding,” said Mr Odinga.

