President Uhuru Kenyatta Presides Over The Destruction Of 5,144 Illicit Firearms

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the police in destruction of 5,144 illicit firearms recovered from wrong hands during the year 2020.

The event took place at the Traffic Police Training Centre in Ngong, Kajiado County.

During the function, President Kenyatta offered jobs to Kenyans making illegal homemade guns at the country’s first small arms factory in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The guns are part of 14,000 illicit guns confiscated from the wrong hands in the last two years, according to interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

“In two years alone, we have collected close to 14,000 guns and over 400,000 bullets from wrong hands,” said Matiang’i on Tuesday.

A majority of the illegal firearms were voluntarily surrendered by the public who heeded Government amnesty offers, and through the diligence of Kenya’s security agencies.

