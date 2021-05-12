in EAST AFRICA, NEWS

President Uhuru Kenyatta in Uganda For Yoweri Museveni’s Inauguration

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Image/Courtesy)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Uganda for President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration.

Museveni has been sworn in as president for a sixth term with at least 10 African presidents and other dignitaries gracing the ceremony.

 

Read: Uganda’s Museveni Rigged the Election by Declaring 100 Percent Vote in Key Polling Stations – Bobi Wine

Museveni was declared winner of the Presidential elections after he garnered  58.6 percent of the votes that were cast in January

His opponent, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine came in second with 34.8 percent of the votes.

Bobi Wine took to Twitter earlier today claiming that he had put under house arrest ahead of the inauguration.

The 39-year-old said that his house had been surrounded by police and army forces to prevent him from leaving.

“The military and police have yet again surrounded my residence, as Gen. Museveni prepares to illegally swear himself on this Wednesday! The coward is fully aware that he’s illegitimate, and that’s why he’s very scared of the people. Hang in there, comrades. We shall overcome,” he tweeted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

President Uhuru KenyattaPresident Yoweri Museveni

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Court Orders Release of Late Nyeri Businessman Wang’ondu’s Surety, Car As DPP Drops Murder Charges
showmax, dstv

5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Showmax and DStv Subscriptions