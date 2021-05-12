President Uhuru Kenyatta in Uganda For Yoweri Museveni’s Inauguration

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Uganda for President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration.

Museveni has been sworn in as president for a sixth term with at least 10 African presidents and other dignitaries gracing the ceremony.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta joins fellow Heads of State and Government, dignitaries and Uganda🇺🇬 citizens at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala for the Swearing-In Ceremony of President @KagutaMuseveni. pic.twitter.com/BCBofYfn7T — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 12, 2021

Read: Uganda’s Museveni Rigged the Election by Declaring 100 Percent Vote in Key Polling Stations – Bobi Wine

Museveni was declared winner of the Presidential elections after he garnered 58.6 percent of the votes that were cast in January

His opponent, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine came in second with 34.8 percent of the votes.

Bobi Wine took to Twitter earlier today claiming that he had put under house arrest ahead of the inauguration.

The 39-year-old said that his house had been surrounded by police and army forces to prevent him from leaving.

“The military and police have yet again surrounded my residence, as Gen. Museveni prepares to illegally swear himself on this Wednesday! The coward is fully aware that he’s illegitimate, and that’s why he’s very scared of the people. Hang in there, comrades. We shall overcome,” he tweeted.

As Gen. Museveni prepares to illegally swear himself in tomorrow, abductions of Ugandans have intensified. Yesterday Gordon Ssebagala, our comrade was abducted by heavily armed operatives in plain clothes! His whereabouts are unknown. There must be accountability for these crimes pic.twitter.com/PcT4uGiqqK — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) May 11, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu