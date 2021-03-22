in EAST AFRICA, NEWS

President Uhuru Kenyatta in Tanzania to Pay Last Respects to late Magufuli [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta [Photo/Courtesy]
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, March 22, flew to neighbouring country Tanzania to attend the funeral service of the late John Pombe Magufuli.

The ceremony is being held at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

President Kenyatta, who is the chairman of the East African Community (EAC), is among several heads of state from the African region attending the function.

The leaders include Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu and Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo.

Members of the public as well as dignitaries attending the function will have an opportunity to view the body of Magufuli.

On Saturday, President Kenyatta led a delegation of government officials to Tanzania High Commission in Muthaiga, Nairobi County, to convey condolences to Tanzanians, following the demise of their Head of State last Wednesday.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Senate’s Kenneth Lusaka and acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, was received by Tanzania’s High Commissioner John Stephen Simbachawene.

Yesterday, residents of Dar es Salaam had a chance to pay their last respects to the late Magufuli.

Zanzibar residents will have their chance on Tuesday, March 23 while those in Mwanza will get to view the body on March 24.

According to a schedule released by the country’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Magufuli’s remains will be taken to his home, in Chato, On Thursday, March 25 where family members, people in Chato and neighbouring places will view the body.

The deceased, who according to Tanzanian authorities succumbed to heart complications, will be interred on Friday.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

