President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ICC Lawyer Evans Monari Is Dead

Evans Monari, one of the lawyers in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legal team at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has died.

Monari died at the Nairobi Hospital after a long illness according to family spokesperson Ken Monari.

He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Nairobi Hospital for over two months.

“It is with profound sadness that I would like to inform on behalf of the Ogeto family that Evans has gone to be with the Lord. May the almighty God rest his soul in peace. Thank you for your continued support,” Ken Monari said.

Apart from President Kenyatta, Monari represented former Police Commissioner Hussein Ali and former Head of Civil Service Francis Muthaura who faced Crimes Against Humanity Charges at the ICC over the 2007/8 post-election violence.

He was a Bowmans’ Law Firm Nairobi office dispute resolution department.

His medical bill, as of last Saturday, had hit Ksh16 million.

