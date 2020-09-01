President Uhuru Kenyatta Will Help Me Get Back To Office – EPRA Boss Pavel Oimeke

Ousted Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Pavel Oimeke now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta will help him back to the office.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Oimeke said that he had the backing of the President, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Energy CS Charles Keter to get back his job, which was recently handed to Mueni Mutung’a in an acting capacity.

“Soon and very soon, am returning to office at EPRA courtesy of HE President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hon CS Dr Fred Matinag’i and CS Hon Charles Keter. What will my distractors say? I remain committed to my country Kenya and able leadership under HE Uhuru Kenyatta!” Mr Oimeke wrote.

Mr Oimeke’s contract-renewal is currently the subject of a court case, under which conservatory orders have been made and are still pending.

His contract expired on August 1, and he was poised for a second term before Emmanuel Wanjala went to court to block his re-appointment, arguing that the renewal should not be automatic but it should be tied to procedural requirements.

On august 12, Justice Hellen Wasilwa temporarily stopped the EPRA board and the Energy CS and that of Petroleum and Mining from renewing the contract.

On August 17, EPRA Board led by board chairman Justice Jackton Ojwang asked Oimeke to step aside, and in his place appointed Ms Mutung’a.

