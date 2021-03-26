President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Take COVID-19 Jab

President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta have taken the covid-19 jab today as covid-19 cases in the country continue to surge.

Leading by example, the Head of State together with his wife took the jab followed by other senior officials including acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Earlier, Uhuru had directed members of the Executive and Cabinet to receive the Covid-19 jab.

First to conform with the order was State House Chief Of Staff Nzioka Waita who received the jab on Friday.

Read: Here Are The Covid-19 Containment Measures For Five Counties Put On Partial Lockdown

He said, “As the Government scales up the rollout of the national Covid-19 Vaccine program, the President has directed his entire Cabinet and Executive Office to lead by example and get the jab! Received mine this morning under the watchful guidance of the Ministry of Health vaccination team.”

In his State of the Nation address today, President Uhuru enhanced more measures to curb the spread of covid-19.

First, the counties of Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru have been marked as infected areas, thus movement in and out of these areas suspended for four weeks.

Read Also: Persons Over 58 Years To Be Prioritized In Phase 1 Vaccination As Covid-19 Cases Surge

All gatherings of whatever nature have also been suspended in these counties with a curfew running from 8PM to 4AM effective today midnight.

Sporting activities including members clubs have also been suspended with restaurants and bars to only offer take away food.

These measures were occasioned by the surge in positive cases of Coronavirus in the last three weeks.

“In less than 12 days, our admission in hospitals has increased by 52%. The positivity rate is the highest since the pandemic began and the stress on our health care is unparalleled,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu