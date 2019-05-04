President Uhuru Kenyatta Fires Ex-CS Hassan Wario From Ambassadorial Position

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Hassan Wario has been removed from his ambassadorial position in Vienna, Austria.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has consequently replaced Wario with Ambassador Robinson Githae who was in Washington DC in the US.

In a statement issued by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monicah Juma, Ambassador Githae has then been replaced by Lazarus Ombai Amayo in Washington.

Amayo has been serving as a permanent Representative at the United Nations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has then appointed EACC Deputy CEO Michael Mubeya as ambassador to Dublin, Ireland to replace Richard Opembe who has been moved to Madrid in Spain.

The statement issued by the Foreign Affairs ministry also shows that Lamarron Ole Kaanto has been promoted to serve in Berlin, Germany while Andrew Kihurani will serve in Bern, Switzerland.

Former Jubilee Mwingi candidate Mwende Mwinzi has been appointed diplomat to Seoul, South Korea.

Njeri Njiiri Karago will serve in Los Angeles, Njambi Kinyungu at the UN-Habitat while Diana Kiambuthi moves to Stockholm.

Jackline Yonga has been named to Rome, Kariuki Mugwe to Abu Dhabi, and Mwendwa Musembi to Dubai.

Peter Katana Angore will represent the country in Algiers, Flora Karugu in Lusaka and John Mwangemi in Djibouti.

Purity Muhindi will serve in Dakar, Senegal while Barine Eliphas Mugendi will represent the country in Accra, Ghana.

As is required, some of the nominees will have to be vetted by parliament before assuming their new positions as ambassadors.

Also, as is tradition, new entrants will have to be trained on diplomatic courtesies, a process that often takes at least 60 days.

