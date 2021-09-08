President Uhuru Kenyatta Declares the Ongoing Drought a National Disaster

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the ongoing drought a national disaster.
As a result, he has instructed the National Treasury and the Ministry of Interior to spearhead government efforts to assist affected households with water and relief food as well as livestock uptake.
The decision follows today’s meeting between the Head of State and 85 leaders from Kenya’s Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASAL) led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.
