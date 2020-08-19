Only President Uhuru Kenyatta Can Decide When To Reopen Schools – CS Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha now says only President Uhuru Kenyatta will decide when to reopen schools that have remained closed for months over the coronavirus fears.

The CS reiterated that learning institutions will only reopen when adequate preparations have been put in place to ensure full compliance with the guidelines on COVID-19.

The tough-talking CS, however, noted that even if such preparations shall have been put in place, the decision and the responsibility to reopen the over 100,000 schools in the country solely lies with the head of state.

“More than 100,000 schools remain closed across the country, but the decision to reopen them lies with President Uhuru, he is the one to decide whether he can take the risk,” Prof Magoha said while inspecting the level of preparedness at the Siaya Institute of Technology.

The CS warned parents pushing for reopening of schools that the lives of learners are more important than national exams.

“Others who have rushed have had to walk backwards, look at South Africa and America, kids have died, over 100,000 kids got infected in the US when they reopened, we do not want that,’ he added.

In July, the CS declared the 2020 academic year “lost” due to the coronavirus pandemic threat.

Magoha announced that primary and secondary schools will reopen in January 2021 adding that national exams had been cancelled.

The ministry, however, clarified that the directives shall be reviewed depending on Covid-19 situation in the country.

Mogoha later announced that teachers will use Nyumba Kumi framework to teach learners.

“The teachers will teach values to learners under the Nyumba Kumi framework. TSC to issue guidelines on the new plan that will come at no cost to parents,” he said.

Magoha announced that the decision was informed by the fact that many learners across the country are unable to access learning through television, radio and other digital platforms.

