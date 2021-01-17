President Uhuru Kenyatta Congratulates Museveni For Winning Uganda’s Presidential Election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated President Yoweri Museveni for his re-election, terming the victory as a testimony of the confidence the people of Uganda have in his leadership.

President Kenyatta said he looks forward to continue working with President Museveni in deepening the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and Uganda for the mutual benefit of the people of the two Republics.

“Uganda had achieved stability and registered consistent economic growth under President Museveni,” said President Kenyatta.

He assured of Kenya’s commitment to continue partnering with Uganda in advancing regional and continental integration agenda.

The Uganda Electoral Commission on Saturday declared Museveni the winner with 58.6 percent of the votes cast.

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine came in second with 34.8 percent of the votes.

Voter turnout was relatively low, with just less than 10 million people of the country’s 18 million eligible voters cast a ballot.

Wine who’s house was allegedly surrounded by military on Saturday, rejected the poll results terming them “a complete sham”.

Read: Bobi Wine Rejects Uganda Electoral Commission’s Preliminary Results As Museveni Maintains Early Lead

Wine said that the officers had jumped the perimeter fence of his compound and beaten his security guard before taking up position around his house.

“They jumped over my fence. They came inside my compound. They are here right now. I don’t know why they’re here. But I’m imagining they are here to harm me. I feel threatened,” said the singer turned politician.

The popstar told his supporters that he had won the election citing massive irregularities during the poll that was held on Thursday.

“I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far. I call upon all Ugandans to reject the blackmail. We have certainly won the election and we’ve won it by far,” Wine told journalists.

“Whatever is being declared is a complete sham, we reject it and we dissociate ourselves with it.”

Museveni becomes president for a sixth term.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu