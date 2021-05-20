President Uhuru Kenyatta Commissions Operationalisation of the First Berth of New Lamu Port

President Uhuru Kenyatta has officially commissioned the operationalisation of the first berth of the new Lamu Port.

As part of the inauguration, President Kenyatta also witnessed the docking of the Singaporean Mv CAP Carmel, the first ship to dock at the 32-berth deep sea port.

Two other berths are about 90 per cent complete and will be ready for use by October 2021.

The project, which is part of the Lamu Port South Sudan Transport corridor (Lapsset) is expected to propel Kenya to be a transport and commercial hub.

The port was first conceptualised in 1972 but shelved until retired President Mwai Kibaki came to power, when it was revived before the government silently switched off again.

In 2018, the construction was revived with the hope that South Sudan and Ethiopia would focus on to making it viable.

Read: Fishermen To Receive Ksh1.8 Billion Over Lamu Port Construction

Mv Seago Bremen Haven, loaded with avocado, from Mombasa Port become the second vessel to use the Port by making a call at the facility.

Before launching the Port, President Kenyatta passed through Minjila in Garsen, Tana River County, where he officially opened the 114km Garsen-Witu-Lamu road.

Lamu 4,734 fishermen will receive Ksh1.8 billion compensation for loss of their fishing grounds.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu