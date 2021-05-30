President Uhuru Kenyatta Arrives In Kisumu Ahead Of Madaraka Day Celebrations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Kisumu for a three-day working tour of Nyanza Region during which he will visit several government projects.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and other government officials, was received by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Also on the President’s diary is a two-day State Visit by his Burundi counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye, and the 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County.

Kenyatta is expected to launch several projects in the next two days including the refurbished Kisumu Port and Uhuru Market complex.

Initially, there were reports that 2021 Madaraka Day celebrations could be moved from the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu due to Covid-19 concerns.

However, it has been confirmed that the celebrations will be held in the Stadium, following consultations.

Also, it had been planned that Kenyatta and Mr Odinga would make a maiden arrival trip to Kisumu by train via the revamped Nakuru-Kisumu railway line, but the plans were shelved.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu have put the limelight on Nyanza Region to showcase its investment and business potential to the world.

“We are lucky and glad that we will have a visiting Head of State also gracing the celebrations, giving Nyanza a more presence in East Africa,” she said.

Dena said that the government is focused on including the revival of the sugar sector, fisheries and cotton farming.

