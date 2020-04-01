President Uhuru Kenyatta Apologises for Police Brutality Meted Against Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologised to Kenyans for police brutality meted upon Kenyans during the implementation of the dusk-to-dawn curfew.

In a televised address to survivors who have recovered from coronavirus (Covid-19), President Kenyatta however urged Kenyans to cooperate with government directives in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I apologize to all Kenyans for excesses that happened during implementation of the curfew. I assure you, if we work together and understand that this problem needs all of us, we will overcome,” said the President.

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto urged law enforcers while carrying out their mandate to be civil and practice restraint.

He also noted that the curfew is meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus by curtailing movement.

On Friday night cops brutalized Kenyans who were still roaming the streets after 7 pm.

Others however harassed citizens way before 7pm. For example, a Mombasa journalist was roughed up by a cop at around 5 pm.

The situation was worse at the Likoni Ferry as queues went on for kilometres hours before sunset.

During today’s virtual meeting, two patients who recovered from the virus made the first public appearance.

“I went to the US in December and took a flight to London and I believe that may be where I contracted the virus. I monitored my body for a day and went to Mbagathi Hospital the following day as it was on the media as an isolation facility,” said Brenda (formerly patient 1).

“These two, are showing us that we can not only contain this disease, but can treat and get out of it. For all who have these symptoms, report and stay away from infecting and affecting Kenyans,” said the President.

