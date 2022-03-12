President Uhuru, Kalonzo, Gideon Grace Azimio La Umoja NDC at KICC (Photos)

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu Party leader Gideon Moi have arrived at KICC for the Azimio la Umoja Convention.

Reports indicate that Raila Odinga is set to be declared as Azimio la Umoja Coalition presidential candidate ahead of the August 9, polls after striking a deal.

As early as 7 am, delegates from different parties across the country had started making their way towards the KICC to witness the historic declaration.

It's all systems go for Raila Odinga's coronation at the KICC. pic.twitter.com/T46IGDdnOc — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 12, 2022

The parties consolidated in the Azimio la Umoja coalition are Jubilee Party, ODM Party, Maendeleo Chapchap party, DAP-K party, Narc party, Kanu, Wiper Party, Mbus Party, Upya Party, PNU, Muungano Party, UDP Party, UDM Party, PAA, Ubuntu, NRA Party, KUP and many others.

Read: ODM NEC Endorses Raila Odinga as Azimio la Umoja Presidential Candidate

So far, over 20 parties have signed a pact to be consolidated under Azimio la Umoja Coalition. The parties endorsed Raila Odinga as the Coalition Presidential flagbearer.

Other leaders in attendance are Governor Hassan Joho, Governor Charity Ngilu, Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Governor Kiraitu Murungi. DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, Mukhisa Kituyi, Treasury CS Ukur Yattani.

Earlier, there were speculations that Kalonzo Musyoka had held the Azimio la Umoja convention hostage by making new demands. For instance, the event had been scheduled to commence at 9 am but ran late until 2 pm.

A meeting had reportedly been held by President Uhuru Kenyatta with other leaders who are supporting the Azimio umbrella.

Notably, Martha Karua who is part of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is missing despite being resent during the coalition pact signing yesterday.







Speaking during the NDC, President Uhuru Kenyatta applauded Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for dropping his presidential bid in support of Raila Odinga.

