President Uhuru Intimidated CUE into Revoking Uganda Degree – Sakaja Claims

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for his woes.

The senator earlier today had a degree from Uganda’s Team University revoked by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

In a letter seen by this writer, CUE chairman Prof Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha said they were going to further investigate the validity of the degree.

“Consequently, in accordance with the CUE recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree from the aforementioned university,” said Chacha.

I will be on the Ballot on 9th Aug 2022. We will not be cowed by the threats, coercion and intimidation by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the State. The purported revocation by CUE is null and void for the reasons below:- pic.twitter.com/zHtab5VtnA — Johnson Arthur Sakaja (@SakajaJohnson) June 15, 2022

In a statement shared by the legislator on social media, he claimed that the head of state had coerced and intimidated Prof Chacha into revoking recognition of the degree.

“The purported revocation of my credentials by the Commission for University Education (CUE) chairman is null and void, and politically instigated. The chairman, Prof Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha, has been coerced and intimidated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to illegally revoke recognition of accreditation that has been properly issued,” said Sakaja.

Further, the former nominated MP said, the decision to revoke the degree was taken by Prof Chacha without consulting other members of the commission.

According to the lawmaker, the president had officials from the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda intimidate Team University staff as well as the National Council for Higher Education.

Read: CUE Revokes Recognition of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

The university has, however, remained firm and refused to be intimidated. So has the Council for Higher Education in Uganda.

“The desperate attempts by President Kenyatta and the so-called Deep State will fall on the sword of justice. I have the requisite qualifications to vie for the position of Governor of Nairobi and will be on the ballot,” he continued.

He asked the outgoing president to allow the people of Nairobi elect their governor of choice and to refrain from imposing his “project”, Polycarp Igathe.

“To President Kenyatta I say: Let the people decide. Not even the threats to arrest me will dim our resolve to serve the people of Nairobi. The people of Nairobi have resoundingly rejected your project and are looking forward to electing their own,” he added.

He expressed confidence in his candidature and a “new dawn for our capital is beckoning, a city of order and dignity; hope and opportunity for all”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...