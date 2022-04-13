in SPORTS

Photos: President Uhuru Inaugurates Ulinzi Sports Complex

ulinzi sports complex
Ulinzi Sports Complex. [Courtesy/State House]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday presided over the official opening of the new Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Garrison, Nairobi City County.

The construction of the ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in October 2020.

As part of the opening ceremony, several exhibition games are arranged at the 7500 capacity stadium among them a football match between Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Premier League defending champions Tusker FC.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Lang'ata BarracksPresident Uhuru KenyattaUlinzi Sports Complex

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Raila chopper attack

15 Suspects in Raila Chopper Attack Freed Over Lack of Evidence