Photos: President Uhuru Inaugurates Ulinzi Sports Complex

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday presided over the official opening of the new Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Garrison, Nairobi City County.

The construction of the ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in October 2020.

2/3 The construction of the ultra-modern Ulinzi Sports Complex was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in October 2020. pic.twitter.com/sUxSDdwtya — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 13, 2022

As part of the opening ceremony, several exhibition games are arranged at the 7500 capacity stadium among them a football match between Ulinzi Stars and Kenya Premier League defending champions Tusker FC.

