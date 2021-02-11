President Uhuru Hints At Lifting Curfew If Kenyans Behave

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted at lifting curfew should Kenyans behave and heed to the measures of curbing COVID-19 spread.

Addressing residents at the Kenya Railways yesterday, the Head of State suggested that curfew could only be lifted if Kenyans took utmost care of themselves and contain the spread of the virus as well as reducing the risk of infecting the elderly.

“Ata tukifungua, mtakuwa na utaratibu mwema? Tujue lazima tujitunze na tutunze wenzetu, haswa wale wazee,” he said.

Read: Uhuru Extends Curfew Ahead Of Resumption Of School Activities

This loosely translates to (If the curfew is lifted, will you behave? We need to take care of ourselves more so reduce the risk of infecting the elderly in society.)

On January 3, the President extended the night curfew ahead of the resumption of learning activities and school reopening.

In an Executive Order, the President extended the 10 pm-4 am curfew to March 12.

In addition, the ban on political gatherings/meetings was also extended for 60 days. Read Also: CS Matiang’i Gazettes 30-day Extended Curfew In ‘Troubled’ Turkana, Baringo Counties “That all forms of public events and gatherings which may act as ‘super spreader’ events for Covid-19, including political and roadside gatherings/meetings, shall remain suspended for the next 60 days, with the exception of funerals /burials and weddings, which shall only be conducted with prior approval and with the number of persons being capped at a maximum of 150 persons, and only if the particular venue can accommodate that number of persons while adhering to all applicable guidelines and protocols, ” the Executive Order issued on January 3 read. To curb the spread of the virus in schools, the Head of State imposed a ban on extra-curricular activities. “All extra-curricular activities such as sports, drama, music and prize-giving days, involving more than one school remain prohibited for the next 90 days; and all exchange visits between schools shall remain prohibited for the same period,” the Order further added. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu