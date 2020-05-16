President Uhuru Extends Curfew By Another 21 Days, Closes Somalia, Tanzania Borders

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday banned movement into and out of Kenya through the Tanzania and Somali borders starting midnight tonight.

Uhuru did however, allow vehicles transporting cargo.

“In the last week we have unfortunately witnessed an increased number of imported cases among individuals crossing into our countries through our borders; these areas have become a matter of grave concern to us,” he said.

This was after imported cases of COVID-19 grew at an alarming rate.

Addressing the nation from State House, he said that 43 of the cases reported within the last week were confirmed in border points such as Wajir (14), Isebania (10), Namanga (16), Lungalunga (2), Loitoktok (1).

Cargo truck drivers will only be allowed into the country after testing negative for the virus.

The dusk to dawn curfew has also been extended for a period of 21 days.

The head of state has also banned movement in and out of Nairobi metropolis, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Mandera counties until June 6.

The 7pm to 5am curfew was extended for a further 21 days on April 25 as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Noting that there is immense pressure to ease the measures put in place and have things go back to normal, President Uhuru said that the consequences could be dire.

“When countries like Singapore eased their restrictions, this disease hit them hard,” he said.

He also urged Kenyans to take the virus seriously and observe the simple MOH guidelines.

“Wale ambao wamekataa kuona huu ugonjwa ni kitu cha kweli nataka muangalie makaburi ambayo yamechimbwa dunia mzima kuzika maiti za watu,” he continued.

The head of state also thanked religious leaders for spreading the word via the internet amid this pandemic.

“Sote tungependa tukutane kanisani kila Jumapili kama ilivyo mazoea yetu hapo awali. Nawashukuru mapadre na ma Imam kwa kuendelea kutumia mtandao kuhubiri wakati huu wa kupambana na Covid-19,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu