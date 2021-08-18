President Uhuru Extends Curfew by 60 Days to Contain Spread of Covid-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the dusk to dawn curfew by another 60 days.

This was following a meeting with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders and ODM’s Raila Odinga in Mombasa over Covid-19 measures.

The head of state pledged to lead by example.

He did, however, lift restrictions for counties previously identified as virus hotspots.

Read: Covid-19: Nationwide Curfew Extended in New Containment Measures

They counties include; Kisumu, Siaya, Homabay, Migori, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet and Trans Nzoia.

The president also suspended for a further 60 days all physical and in-person public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for the upcoming general elections.

As a result, the annual Devolution Conference set for August 23 until August 26 has been suspended.

All other social gatherings, including weddings, funerals and other similar events or ceremonies, will allow a 100-person attendance limit.

Read Also: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 15.3 percent as 1,506 Test Positive

“In particular, 18 counties have recorded a positivity rate above 20 per cent, and over the last week, the following counties have recorded a positivity rate of above 30 per cent: Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Makueni, Machakos, Baringo, Meru, and Nyeri,” said the president.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...