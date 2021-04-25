President Uhuru Directs Police Service to Absorb More NYS Graduates

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a review of the police recruitment process, directing the bosses in the National Police Service (NPS) to consider more recruits from the National Youth Service (NYS).

Speaking in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where he presided over the passing-out parade of 7,479 NYS recruits at the National Youth Service Training College on Saturday, the Head of State noted that while NPS had recruited 50 NYS graduates into the Directorate of Command, Control and Communication (IC3) centres in Nairobi and Mombasa, the number is still too low.

“Nasema hiyo haitoshi, lazima tuongeze (That number is not enough. We must consider more),” President Kenyatta said.

The President commended the graduates saying they had demonstrated a high level of discipline and patriotism in addition to the skills they had gained from the service.

“Mmeona quality ya parade, wewe unaandika watu hamsini kwa nini, hawa ni wakenya kutoka kila kona, hata mkienda kwa districts hawa wametoka huko pia. Muwaandike jameni (You have seen how good they are in what they do why just recruit only 50, even if you considered districts they also come from variuos districts in this country, employ them),” he added.

He went ahead to reveal that a total of 266 graduates from the NYS had been absorbed into the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the recently concluded recruitment.

The President promised the recruits the government will continue securing jobs for them through the institution’s newly unveiled electronic repository system.

The President said the technology enabled tracking and repository system will make it easier for employers from both the public and private sectors to source employees from NYS.

“My Administration is keen on securing job placement opportunities for the youth, both in the public and private sectors.

“In this regard, the NYS has developed a repository system of its graduates’ data, which it maintains and shares with prospective employers,” the President said.

At the same time, President Kenyatta applauded NYS for its role in national development through the involvement of its personnel in key projects such as the revival of the railway network, renewal of Kisumu Port and supervision of Kazi Mtaani youth employment initiative.

“In this respect, my Administration has, over the last one year engaged these young patriotic Kenyans in several transformative infrastructure projects. Among these are the rehabilitation of the Nanyuki – Thika, Nakuru – Kisumu and Gilgil – Nyahururu railway lines; and rehabilitation of Kisumu and other ports around Lake Victoria,” the Presidennt added.

