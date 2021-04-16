President Uhuru Declares Vacant Four Commissioner Slots at IEBC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared four vacancies in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a gazette notice dated April 14, the head of state urged members of the public to apply for the available slots.

The commission that is headed by Wafula Chebukati has been operating with three commissioners instead of seven after four resigned from their posts.

For the past two years, the commission has not had a substantive CEO. The former chief executive, Ezra Chiloba who is currently a member of the youth fund board was fired over alleged gross misconduct.

Chebukati currently serves with commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

The four who resigned are Roselyn Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Maina.

Akombe resigned days before the repeat presidential election on October 26, 2017. She fled to the US on grounds that she had received death threats.

Vice-chairperson Maina, Mwachanya and Kurgat left the commission in April 2018.

In 2020, the President signed into law the IEBC (Amendment) Bill, 2019, paving the way for filling the vacant posts.

The President will receive four nominees from the Parliamentary Service Commission, one from the Law Society of Kenya and two from the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya.

