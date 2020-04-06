President Uhuru Bans Movement In and Out Of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned movement of people in and out of Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale Counties for 21 days as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an address from State House in Nairobi on Monday, the President stated that the directive affects all passenger movement by road, rail and air.

The Head of State said movement of food and cargo will continue as normal throughout the containment period.

“Any passenger carrying bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, vehicles, railway wagons, aircraft shall not be allowed in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa, ” said President kenyatta.

In Nairobi, the ban takes effect today, Monday, April 6 from 7pm, the President said.

However, in the three Coastal region counties, the directive will come into effect on Wednesday, April 8 from 7pm.

The President designated the Nairobi metropolitan area as the following places: Nairobi city county; parts of Kiambu County up to Chania River bridge, Thika, Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; parts of Machakos County up to Athi River including Kathani; parts of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai, and Ngong town.

The directive, therefore, means that movement of people is allowed within the counties. If you live in the four counties you can go about your daily business while observing the dusk to dawn curfew.

“These additional measures do not in any way nullify the existing daily nationwide curfew of 7pm-5am,” the President added.

The President announced the cessation of movement in the four counties after 16 more people tested positive for COVID-19 raising the number of confirmed cases in the country to 158.

The President said two more people had succumbed to the virus raising the number of COVID-19 related deaths confimed in the country to six.

While issuing the directive the Head of State noted that majority of those who have contracted the disease are from the four counties.

The President said 82 per cent of COVID-19 have been in Nairobi and 14 per cent have been in the other Coastal counties.

“We must avoid all areas and comply with government directives and we must be careful,” he said.

