President Uhuru Dares CSs, PSs With Divided Loyalty To Quit

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting together with officers in the senior ranks of the executive to discuss government priorities for the current calendar year.

The meeting brought together Cabinet Secretaries (CSs), Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs) to, among other matters, deliberate on the status of ongoing National Government programmes covering Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030 flagship projects.

New details have emerged that the Head of State is keen on delivering his development agenda thus ready to replace anyone who will delay it.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have revealed that the CSs and the PSs are scared of a looming reshuffle that might have some of them who have not pledged allegiance to the President replaced.

Read: DP William Ruto Misses Uhuru’s Meeting With CSs, CASs and PSs

For instance, the country’s first in command issued a stern warning to those with divided loyalties to quit or risk being replaced.

“He said he was only keen to work with a strong united team and warned those with their loyalties elsewhere that they were free to leave and he would readily replace them. He said it is either you are with him or not,” insiders who were in the meeting revealed.

In the meeting, Uhuru outlined to the Officers his vision and priorities for this year, top among them the completion of ongoing Government projects and programmes across all sectors and regions of the country.

Read Also: DP Ruto Not Invited To Executive Meeting Chaired By President Uhuru – Aide

Further, the President instructed the officials to ensure prudent utilization of public resources in service delivery saying Kenyans must always get the highest value return for their money.

However, questions lingered after reports alluded that Deputy President William Ruto intentionally missed attending the meeting hence an indication that he was not in support of the agenda.

“There is anxiety among my colleagues. No one knows their fate. Even those who were reshuffled do not understand why they were moved; whether it is related to politics or non-performance,” a CS is quoted by a local daily.

The DP’s director of communications Emmanuel Talam has however revealed that Ruto was not invited to the meeting.

“As far as I know, the Deputy President was not invited. But State House can clarify,” Talam told the Star.

Read Also: Uhuru Dares Ruto To Resign Instead Of Criticizing Gov’t From Within [Video]

This comes few days after the President dared his deputy to resign from the government, after months of criticism of the government from Ruto’s allies.

In an apparent reference to Ruto, Uhuru, who was speaking in Uthiru on Friday last week, dared the DP to resign instead of criticizing the government from within.

Accusing Ruto and his Tangatanga allies of doublespeak, the Head of State wondered why one would take credit for projects done by the government and at the same accuse it of “failure”.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” President Kenyatta, who demanded respect, said while addressing Uthiru residents after commissioning a health centre put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu