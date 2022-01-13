How President Uhuru Convinced Uganda’s Museveni to Accept the Possibility of a Raila Presidency

President Uhuru Kenyatta has managed to convince Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni that Raila Odinga is a good person and would not interfere in Uganda’s internal affairs when elected President in Kenya.

According to sources close to State House and Uganda’s leadership, Museveni who has been so resistant to the possibility of a Luo or related ethnic group taking leadership in the region has now thawed to the idea and accepted that possibility.

President Museveni has been cagey about the threats of anyone from the Luo community assuming leadership in the region that some have even blamed him for the death of South Sudan’s first vice president John Garang in a 2005 plane crash.

Happy birthday to my big brother, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta. May Almighty God bless you with many more years to guide and mentor us Sir. You are a hero! pic.twitter.com/SwXSTEhqGM — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 26, 2021

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been in Kenya twice or thrice since September while Deputy President William Ruto’s trips to the East African country seem to have been permanently blocked as of August 2021.

Garang died in the crash on 30 July 2005, hours after meeting President Museveni in Kampala while traveling in Museveni’s official Mi-172 military helicopter which he (Museveni) personally released to transport the newly inaugurated VP.

Garang died just three weeks after being appointed Sudan’s first vice president and six months after the long-drawn-out war between the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A). The war ended with the signing of the peace agreement in Nairobi.

I thank my great big brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta, for inviting me to my second home Kenya, to join him in the inauguration of the Inland Container Depot in Naivasha. A strong East Africa is the only way to go! pic.twitter.com/mGrXwelnKY — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) January 13, 2022

The presence of ethnic Luos in Ethiopia, DRC, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Kenya has been a cause of concern for Museveni who faced an internal rebellion in the Northern part of Uganda which is dominated by the Ugandan Luos (Acholi, Lango, Alur, Jopadhola, and Luo).

From Malaba Border to Kampala City, Ruto has over 50 businesses. The Deputy President of Kenya loots here then invests the loot in Uganda. Treasonous!! Museveni must stop these acts of hostilities. pic.twitter.com/8nlrlZkZrA — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) August 5, 2021

President Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is also the UPDF commander of land forces has been a regular visitor in Kenya after Uhuru managed to cut Ruto’s forays into Uganda to not only get his regular money transfer but also cement his relationship with the Ugandan leader who hated Raila with a passion.

Ruto is believed to have invested a great deal of his wealth in Uganda and also managed to seek help of President Museveni to rig him or help him get Kenyan leadership in the 2022 elections. In August 2021, President Uhuru managed to stop DP Ruto from flying to Uganda, forcing Uganda to give a vague explanation of Ruto’s forays into Uganda.

Ruto is believed to not only have relied on Uganda to keep his wealth safe but also to learn key strategies of Uganda’s ruling NRM which he used to launch UDA and popularize it in the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsAmupp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...