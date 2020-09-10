in NEWS

President Uhuru Convenes Urgent Cabinet Meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday morning called for an urgent cabinet meeting at State House.

According to the Star, all cabinet secretaries were to hold a meeting virtually but were last evening told to show up for a meeting at the house on the hill.

It is said that top on the agenda is politicking ministers.

Last week, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko was caught on tape referring to Deputy President William Ruto as a “clerk” in the Jubilee government.

DP allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen told off the CS and demanded that he respects the second in command.

There is also pressure for the head of state to address the nation as is norm between the months of March and May.

More Follows

President Uhuru Kenyatta

