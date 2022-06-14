President Uhuru Contributes Sh2 Million Towards Vioja Mahakamani Actor’s Kidney Transplant

Fan favourite Gibson Gathu Mbugua is seeking funds to help him undergo a kidney transplant next month in Eldoret.

Mbugua was a prosecutor in Vioja Mahakamani, a show that has been running on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for more than two decades now.

Popularly known as kiongozi wa mashtaka, Mbugua last week appealed to Kenyans to help raise funds for his operation which is scheduled for July at Mediheal facility in Eldoret.

During a fundraiser held in Nairobi, it was revealed that the veteran actor received a Sh2 million donation from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“President Kenyatta who is a good friend did send his personal donation of Sh2 million. We as a family and the committee thank him for the support,” he told the Nation.

The target was Sh6 million. He also noted that dialysis has taken a toll on him, financially, even though he is insured.

“Dialysis is expensive. Your insurance cover gets exhausted and you start spending off your pocket. You know, insurance is limited. Every day you visit, the dialysis is from Sh10,000 and you have to go three times a week,” he said.

He added, “And they don’t pay for the third. So that has forced me to dig into my pockets and that has drained family finances. So, I saw that if I get a transplant, my life will get back to normal and I will do my work.”

A huge chunk of the cash, he said, will go towards his post-surgery care.

“Actually, the cost of surgery is not that expensive. What is expensive is the post-surgery care because those drugs are very expensive,” he said.

"Actually, the cost of surgery is not that expensive. What is expensive is the post-surgery care because those drugs are very expensive," he said.

"The anti-rejection drugs are very expensive, and there is no use having a transplant while I can't get the drugs, which I'll consume for the rest of my life. That's why we need Sh6 million for the post-care." Mbugua has been battling diabetes for a while but went into kidney failure in 2020.

