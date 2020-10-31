President Uhuru Congratulates Magufuli On Re-election As Opposition Rejects Poll Results

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magufuli on his re-election.

“On behalf of the People and the Government of the Republic of Kenya and on my own behalf, I congratulate you, my brother, Dr John Pombe Magufuli on your election victory and that of your party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, in the just concluded election,” Kenyatta said.

According to the head of state, Magufuli’s victory was a demonstration of the “love, respect and admiration” Tanzanians have for his administration.

His win over his Chadema counterpart, Tundu Lissu, Kenyatta said was “an endorsement of your plans for the future prosperity of your country.”

Read: Tanzania’ John Pombe Magufuli Declared President In Election Marred By Fraud Claims

Further, the Kenyan president noted that his government will continue working with the Magufuli administration.

“We in Kenya look forward to continue working with your Administration for the benefit of the people of our two nations, for the prosperity of the East Africa and for the peace, stability and growth of the African continent,” the president added.

“Your Excellency, as you settle down for your second term in office, I wish you good health and assure you of Kenya’s support and commitment to continue partnering with your Administration in pursuit of mutually beneficial objectives.”

Magufuli was declared the winner on Friday after garnering 84 percent of the votes.

Read Also: How Massive Irregularities Affected Tanzania Poll Credibility, Observers -Report

According to Tanzania’s National Electoral Commission (NEC), the Chama Cha Mapinduzi candidate garnered 12,516,252 votes with Chadema’s candidate coming in second with 1,933,271.

The presidential poll that attracted 15 candidates was marred by claims of arrests, restricted access to polling stations, multiple voting, pre-ticking of ballots and widespread blocking of social media.

On Thursday, Lissu said he would not accept the outcome of the election. He urged countries not to recognise the results of a “travesty” of a poll.

“Whatever happened yesterday was not an election, and thus we do not recognise it. We do not accept the result,” Lissu told reporters in Dar es Salaam as he called for mass action.

Magufuli, who assumed office on November 15, 2015, will be awarded the winner’s certificate on Sunday, November 1 in Dodoma at the NEC’s headquarters.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu