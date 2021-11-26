President Uhuru Condoles with Mudavadi Following Death of Stepmother

The family of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is in mourning following the loss of his stepmother, Mama Rosebella Mudavadi.

Mama Rosebella died on Wednesday in Virginia, US.

“It’s with heavy hearts & profound sadness that we announce the death of Mama Rosebella Mudavadi… My step mother passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov 24, in Virginia, USA,” said Mudavadi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta remembered the deceased as a family matriarch, elder and leader whose contribution to Kenya’s progress over the years shall be dearly missed.

“The demise of Mama Rosebella is not only a big blow to the Mudavadi family but to the whole nation of Kenya considering her immense contribution to our country’s progress over the decades,” Uhuru said.

“Besides supporting her late husband’s long political career, Mama Rosebella was a successful grassroots leader, community mobiliser and mentor in her own right.”

The head of state wished the bereaved family God’s grace and comfort as they come to terms with the loss.

“At this difficult time of mourning your beloved family matriarch, I pray and wish you God’s fortitude, grace and comfort,” he added.

Mudavadi lost his mother, Mama Hannah Atsianzale, in December last year at the Nairobi Hospital.

