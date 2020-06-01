President Uhuru Commemorates Madaraka Day With Emphasis On The Need For New Constitution

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined Kenyans in commemorating the 57th Madaraka Day celebrations with emphasis on the need for a new constitution.

Speaking at State House, the Head of State invoked the spirit of the late Tom Mboya called on the need to improve the 2010 constitution.

He referenced that the late Mboya cautioned against constitutional rigidity hence the need to make necessary changes that benefit the people.

“He argued that a Constitution cannot be useful to a country if it is an end to itself. A good Constitution must be responsive to the aspirations of a nation & be a means to a greater end,” said President Uhuru.

Read: Stampede At Madaraka Day Celebrations Venue As Thousands Force Way In

He added, “…It is not a moment to replace it but to improve it. A moment that will correct what we did not get right in 2010. We need one that will bring an end to cycles of violence that we have witnessed since 1992. One that will deepen our democratic credentials and lead to an inclusive society,” he said.

According to President Uhuru, moving forward as a country requires a new approach that involves changing the political architecture.

This means addressing the challenges facing the country and putting necessary measures to stop violence and bloodshed during elections.

Read Also: President Uhuru Tells How He Scolded Son For Sneaking Out, Putting Grandmother’s Life In Danger

Deputy President William Ruto was also in attendance and pledged support to the President in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic has made everybody realize our inadequacy and what God can do. As you mobilize the government to these guidelines. We are confident that under your leadership the government will take the necessary decision to ensure that we mitigate the effects of this pandemic,” said the DP.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu