President Uhuru Cancels Two-Day Ukambani Trip For Fear of Covid-19 Spread

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cancelled his two-day tour of the Ukambani region for fear of spreading the Covid-19 virus.

The head of state was supposed to start the tour of the region on Tuesday, July 6.

Last week, Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) leader Kalonzo Musyoka, governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau and senators Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) and his Kitui counterpart Enock Wambua held a closed door meeting with State officials.

They are said to have laid down development proposals for the region.

Machakos governor on Sunday said the president would tour Machakos and Makueni on Tuesday and Kitui on Wednesday.

“We welcome the Head of State and we expect the tour to yield good results. We at the same time do not expect idle politicians to take the opportunity to be seen walking with the President,” said Governor Mutua.

“All in all we are still negotiating to have one more day for his visit.”

Uhuru was expected to inspect Konza City and thereafter launch Yatta and Miwongoni dams before moving on to Makueni.

The president on Tuesday last week banned public gatherings due to the pandemic that continues to ravage various parts of the country.

13 counties marked as “hotspots” will remain under partial lockdown until July 31.

They are: Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.

Thus far, Kenya has confirmed 185,868 infections, 3,675 fatalities and 127,625 recoveries.

As of July 4, a total of 1,473,869 vaccines had been administered across the country.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 44.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 1.76%,” said the ministry.

