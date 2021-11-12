President Uhuru Calls for Heightened Vigilance Over Increased Insecurity

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday directed internal security agencies to heighten vigilance and surveillance following the unfolding security situation across the country.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo, the Head of State gave the instructions during the National Security Council meeting.

The directive comes shortly after the National Police Service expressed concern over the recent events threatening the country’s national security.

The police noted that the events may adversely impact other nations in the greater Eastern Africa region.

“The Government of Kenya notes with concern recent and unfolding events that disturb the peace and stability in neighbouring countries and the greater Eastern Africa region. As an immediate neighbour to some of the affected countries, Kenya may be adversely impacted by the consequences of the events,” said police spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

Kenya is worried that instability in her neighbouring countries may lead to an influx of foreigners into the country.

As a result, police have urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report undocumented aliens and unprocessed immigrants.

“Citizens are advised to exercise vigilance and to practice caution in their surroundings. Suspected cases of undocumented aliens and unprocessed immigrants in the country should be immediately reposed to the nearest police station,” added Shioso.

On Thursday, two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers and two GSU officers were killed by bandits in Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

The victims were digging a trench meant to prevent stolen livestock from being driven to the conservancy.

