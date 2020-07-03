President Uhuru Blames Chiefs For Rise In Teenage Pregnancies, Warns Perpetrators

President Uhuru Kenyatta has blamed chiefs for the rise in teenage pregnancies.

Speaking on Thursday during a two-day training workshop on Kazi Mtaani for Regional and County Commissioners at KICC, the head of state warned that the perpetrators will pay for their actions once DNA results are out.

“You as the area chief will have to answer, where were you when all this was happening?” he posed.

“People must be disciplined, how do we allow people to go around impregnating young girls, and we do not say anything? We are going to wait for the DNA and those people will pay,” he continued.

Two weeks ago, Education CS Prof George Magoha said he would lobby to have pornographic sites blocked in the country.

Speaking in Nakuru, the CS said that the indecent content was to blame for the rise in teenage pregnancies.

He said, “I’m going to lobby the Cabinet and by extension his Excellency the President so that they consider blocking content related to pornography from being accessed by all and sundry in this country.”

The bullish CS also said that access to the sites could trigger sexual desires among children.

“You see when you are not thinking about sex but someone opens a pornographic page then you start thinking about it and generating ideas. Why is that site accessible in Kenya? Who needs it?”

“Don’t tell us because it is accessible in the US that it should be accessible here. There many countries in Africa and Asia that have blocked it and their culture is better.”

A report by Children’s Department, showed that approximately 4,000 school girls below 19 years were reported to have been impregnated in Machakos County in the last four months alone.

Children’s department officer Salome Muthama linked the surge of teenage pregnancies to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted to the closure of schools.

Should the curve flatten, schools will gradually open starting September 1.

