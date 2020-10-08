President Uhuru Assents To Sh369 Billion County Revenue Allocation Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assented to the 2020/2021 County Revenue Allocation Bill which will see Sh369 billion is allocated to counties.

Through a Tweet by State House Kenya, the Head of State signed the bill this morning after being presented by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has this morning at State House, Nairobi signed into law the 2020/2021 County Revenue Allocation Bill paving the way for the disbursement of exchequer funds to the Counties. Read more: https://t.co/II70mAojBh pic.twitter.com/p5AJGjLJwf — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 8, 2020

The bill that has been signed into law allocates Sh369.87 billion in the current fiscal year to Counties and includes Sh316.5 billion of Equitable Share and Sh13.73 billion in Government of Kenya Conditional Grants.

Those who were present during the signing in include: National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Treasury CS Ukur Yattani, Leaders of Majority in the Senate and the National Assembly Samuel Poghisio and Amos Kimunya, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Clerks of both Houses Jeremiah Nyegenye (Senate) and Michael Sialai (National Assembly), Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.

Also included is Kshs 9.43 billion from the Road Maintenance/Fuel Levy as well as Kshs 30.2 billion in Loans and Grants.

On August 11, 2020, Senators selected an ad-hoc committee that sought to get the solution on the revenue sharing formula following several failed attempts.

Among the senators who served in the committee included Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

The Senate has adjourned for a record 10 times after the senators failed to agree on the most appropriate formula for revenue sharing among the counties, with the government pushing a formula by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

There was a breakthrough where all counties are set to benefit taking into account eight parameters; Basic share (20 per cent), Population (18 per cent), Health (17 per cent), Poverty Level (14 per cent), Agriculture (10 per cent), Roads (eight per cent), Land (eight per cent) and Urban (five per cent).

Nairobi gains the highest amount at Sh3.3 billion to push it’s total allocation to Ksh19 billion.

Kiambu and Nakuru counties gain Sh2.3 billion and Sh2.5 billion respectively in the new formula.

On the other hand, Tharaka Nithi, Nyamira and Vihiga counties get the least addition of Sh289 million, Sh324 million and Sh414 million respectively.

