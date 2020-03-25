President Uhuru Announces Daily Curfew From 7 Pm To 5 Am Starting Friday

Kenyans will not be allowed to roam around starting 7 pm to 5 am effective Friday, March 27, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

“Effective Friday 27th March 2020, a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am, shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya, with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers, being prohibited between those hours,” he said.

Addressing the nation, the head of state exempted individuals offering critical services including medical professionals.

Others are health workers, National Security, Administration and Coordination officers, Public Health and Sanitization Officers in the County Governments, licensed pharmacies and drug stores, licensed broadcasters and media houses and Kenya Power.

Also exempted from the dusk to dawn curfew are food dealers distributors, wholesalers and transporters of farm produce, licensed supermarkets, mini markets and hyper markets, licensed distributors and retailers of petroleum and oil products and lubricants, licensed telecommunication operators and service providers, licensed banks, financial institutions and payment financial services, fire brigade and other emergency response services and licensed security firms.

Further the president noted that more drastic measures will be taken should the situation warrant.

He also announced that an additional 3 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 28.

Kenyatta did however note that of the 28 cases, one has fully recovered.

This comes at a time when reports of a possible were rife.

Leaders have been asking the president to place the country on lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

But government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated that the reports are only meant to cause panic among Kenyans.

He also urged Kenyans to desist from consuming unfounded reports.

“There is information on social media of a possible lockdown in Kenya. The information is false, misinforming & causing panic. Don’t consume such content whose source can’t be verified. Let us remain calm, & only consume information from @MOHKenya or @SpokespersonGoK,” he said.

As a way of cushioning Kenyans during this global crisis, the president also announced a 100 per cent tax relief for people earning a gross pay of up to Ksh24,000.

He further directed the reduction of the income tax rate from its maximum of 30 to 25 per cent.

The head of state also announced pay cuts for officials working for the executive arm of the government.

He and his deputy William Ruto will take 80 percent pay cut, Cabinet Secretaries 30% while Chief Administrative Secretaries and Principal Secretaries will have their salaries slashed by 20%.

Kenyatta also urged Kenyans to continue practicing respiratory hygiene when coughing and sneezing and washing their hands with soap and water.

Further he asked citizens to avoid social gatherings.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu