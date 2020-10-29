President Uhuru Angry after Ruto’s Coup at Bomas During BBI Report Launch

President Uhuru Kenyatta was reportedly not amused at all after it became apparent that Deputy President William Ruto used agents within State House and Parliament to ensure that he had his day at Bomas during the official launch of the BBI Report.

According to insiders, President Uhuru had to warn his key lieutenants after it emerged that strong supporters of BBI recommendation were sidelined from the Monday event with blame being laid on the office of the official State House MC Peter Wanjohi and other Ruto supporters in parliament like AMos Kimunya and Speaker Justin Muturi.

While Wanjohi crafted the event as a State Function and not a political function, giving prominent to Ruto and not key conveners, Raila and Uhuru, Amos Kimunya is said to be silently fronting Deputy President William Ruto as his preferred Presidential candidate and pushing for pro-Ruto ideas in parliament.

Already through the instance of Amos Kimunya and Speaker Justin Muturi, parliamentary security loyal to Deputy President William Ruto’s ideology has been deployed with a leading officer named Muriuki being his go-to guy to ensure that pro-BBI lieutenants are monitored while within the august house and movement as well as visitors contained.

Through Speaker Muturi and Amos Kimunya, Raila’s key political lieutenants like Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, Senator James Orengo and Governor Joho were all denied a chance at Bomas with even Central Kenya political leaders fronted by the President like Peter Kenneth completely blocked from the venue. The pro-Ruto mission worked that Raila was left with no aide to coordinate his team at Bomas as key associates were locked off the program by Peter Wanjohi. Raila could be seen agitated, not happy and rarely clapping at Bomas as he was deeply in thought of how DP Ruto’s coup succeeded at Bomas.

The plot to contain Raila didn’t start at Bomas as it was almost executed in Kisii during the unveiling until CS Fred Matiangi insisted that Raila had to speak. MC Peter Wanjohi tried to remove former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from the program through Governor Ongwae who communicated to Raila the message.

Raila’s team got wind of this and called CS Matiang’i who insisted that Raila is a key supporter of BBI and friend to the President while Kisii is an ODM aligned county.

CS Matiang’i told anyone asking questions about Raila to go through him as he had the blessings of the President on that.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru called his side of the pro-BBI team to order and directed that moles and anti-BBI forces be identified and immediately contained as they were out to derail him.

Amos Kimunya is said to be anti-Raila and not BBI as he thinks that since the Kibaki’s government, Raila might be the person who will change and hold to account corrupt leaders. Justin Muturi is remembered as the Magistrate who was charged with corruption in 1997 after seeking Ksh 1 million bribe from one Dr Geoffrey Momanyi. Dr Momanyi who later founded Masaba Hospital died in 2015.

While Deputy President William Ruto has been aloof, uncoordinate and clueless at past forums, he came prepared at Bomas. He hasn’t declared that he’ll oppose the report but his key lieutenants have indicated as much. But he came out with questions he wanted to be answered and even the boos from supporters of the President and Raila couldn’t make him angry or drop-the-ball.

President Uhuru is said to have preferred that Raila Odinga speaks after Ruto but he was forced to be the peacemaker after his own staffers changed the protocol and had Ruto respond to Raila at a function convened by Raila and President Uhuru.

Fear of Raila as an anti-corruption czar has alarmed some people close to the President that they are willing to sabotage any thought of having the ODM leader succeed President Uhuru. Raila’s short stint as Roads and Housing Minister while aligned the country for better infrastructure developments has is fresh in their memories.

With BBI campaigns starting, it’s expected that the BBI formations might be the formations to determine who succeed President Uhuru in 2022.

