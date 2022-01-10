Tanzania’s President Suluhu to Assign Fired Ministers “Lighter” Duties

“Today, I won’t have much to say but will speak on two brothers of mine, Lukuvi and Mr Kabudi, they are of the same age as I am compared to most of those that I have appointed in the new cabinet,” said the president.

These two have done a good job in their dockets, I dropped them so that they can come help me to monitor the youthful cabinet who need close monitoring.”

Read Also: President Samia Suluhu’s Visit: DP William Ruto Ignored, Again

She told Prof Kabudi who was present during the swearing in ceremony that he had done a good job in international business and contract negotiations on behalf of his country.

“In any contract negotiations that the country will need to sign, you will lead the team formed to take care of the matter,” she said.

Addressing rumours that Lukuvi was fired so as to run for the National Assembly speaker’s position which was left vacant following Job Ndugai’s resignation, Suluhu said the reports were false.

“I have a message to those who were happy that Lukuvi was dropped out of the cabinet. Lukuvi is here to stay, he won’t be in that contest. I will assign him a special role, he has done a good job for this country,” she said.

Suluhu remained cagey on the role she would assign the Ismani MP.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu