President Samia Suluhu’s Visit: DP William Ruto Ignored, Again

Deputy President William Ruto has yet again been snubbed during Tanzania President Samia Suluhu’s visit to Kenya.

Reports from the Deputy President’s office reveal that the DP did not receive an invitation following President Samia’s visit and neither is he among those invited to the State House dinner to be held later tonight.

“The DP has not received any invite,” Dr Ruto’s Director Of Communications Emmanuel Talam told Nation.

Coincidentally, at the time President Uhuru Kenyatta was receiving President Samia, the DP William Ruto was meeting religious leaders at his Karen office.

Handed over a vehicle to Rev. Daniel Lotuno of AIC Ilmasin, Kiserian, Kajiado County. Blessed to have joined the church in acquiring a tool for evangelisation. pic.twitter.com/71Ak0lFBDS — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 4, 2021

The absence of the DP in the majority of state functions has depicted the dwindling relationship with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last month in an interview, Ruto admitted that he has differences with President Uhuru Kenyatta, that have seen him pushed away from government.

Ruto said that things went haywire after the 2017 General Elections when people he termed as “cabals” joined the government.

“You cannot with certainty say that you monitor when I talk or not talk to my boss,” Ruto told Kaikai. “Admittedly we have challenges. It is in the public domain that the way we worked up until 2017 is different from the way we work now. It is a choice of style,” Ruto said.

The Deputy President seemingly pointed fingers at President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of choosing other people over him to run government affairs after the 2017 elections.

President Samia arrived in Kenya earlier today for a two-day state visit where she inspected a guard of honor and received a 21-gun salute.

President Uhuru and first lady Margaret Kenyatta will host an official State Dinner in honor of Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu later tonight.

Suluhu is also expected to address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate on Wednesday.

Yesterday, house speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka gazetted a special joint sitting.

“Notice is given to all members of the National Assembly that the Speaker of the National Assembly, in consultation with the Speaker of the Senate, has arranged for a joint sitting of Parliament to be held on Wednesday, May 2021 at 2.30 pm at the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings,” the notice by Muturi read.

