President Samia Suluhu Orders Release of 23 Political Prisoners in Tanzania

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has ordered release of 23 political prisoners incarcerated by the late John Pombe Magufuli’s administration.

The individuals, Kahawa Tungu understands, had been jailed for, among other reasons, criticizing the 2020 General Election in the country.

In an order issued on Wednesday evening, the Head of State directed the country’s Attorney General to withdraw the cases against the 23 with immediate effect.

President Suluhu issued the directive after completing her official two-day state visit to Kenya.

On May 4, the day Suluhu arrived in Kenya, local human rights group, Haki Africa, appealed to her to release activists and journalists incarcerated by the previous regime for criticizing the 2020 General Election.

Read: Kenya, Tanzania Agree To Do Away With Non-tariff Barriers

While calling for the release of more than 100 political detainees, the activists acknowledged the move by President Suluhu to pardon 5,000 prisoners recently.

The group, however, expressed concerns over political detainees still languishing in correctional facilities.

“From the interactions, reports and media highlights, we have come to learn and appreciate your recent move to release over 5,000 prisoners from prison, some of who were detained during the recently concluded electoral process in Tanzania. Indeed, you have shown the way for other African leaders to follow, ” the group said in a statement.

“…from our partners in Tanzania, we have come to learn that, there may still be others including human rights defenders, journalists and political activists, who may still be incarcerated in prisons across Tanzania. It is our belief that they too were arrested in relation to Tanzania’s 2020 general elections. Attached is a list of about 100 who we fear may still be held in prisons.

Read Also: Tanzanians Free To Do Business In Kenya Without Work Permits, Visas – President Uhuru Kenyatta

“Through this statement, we appeal to you, first as a mother, secondly as a civil society colleague and thirdly as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, to consider releasing and or pardoning them. This request is keeping in-line with your government’s commitment to fulfill its obligations under international laws and statutes guarding human rights, rule of law and democracy.”

Suluhu, who served as President Magufuli’s deputy, was sworn into office following the death of the Head of State in March.

Magufuli’s regime, according to critics, was characterized by oppression of the opposition, attack on free speech and media censorship.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu