President Samia Suluhu Arrives in Kenya, To Receive 21-gun Salute

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for a two-day official state visit.

She was received by Foreign Affairs CS Rachael Omamo among other leaders and is now en route to State House where she will be received by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Suluhu was also accompanied by the Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania Dan Kazungu among other delegations.

Upon her arrival, the Head of State is expected to inspect a guard of honor and receive a 21-gun salute.

Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania🇹🇿 has arrived in Nairobi for a two-day State Visit to the Republic of Kenya🇰🇪. President Suluhu will later today be received at State House, Nairobi by her host President Uhuru Kenyatta. #UhuruSuluhu pic.twitter.com/Z5GO72Uqlc — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 4, 2021

Read: Tanzania President Samia Suluhu to Visit Kenya on Tuesday, State House Confirms

Later on, President Uhuru and first lady Margaret Kenyatta will host an official State Dinner in honor of Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu.

Suluhu is expected to address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate on Wednesday.

Yesterday, house speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka gazetted a special joint sitting.

“Notice is given to all members of the National Assembly that the Speaker of the National Assembly, in consultation with the Speaker of the Senate, has arranged for a joint sitting of Parliament to be held on Wednesday, May 2021 at 2.30 pm at the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings,” the notice by Muturi read.

