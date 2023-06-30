President Ruto Unveils Paybill to be Used for all Gov’t Payments

The government has merged all government paybill numbers.

President William Rut on Friday announced that payments to government institutions would be made via PayBill 222222.

Speaking during the launch of Gava Mkononi, the head of state said his administration was realigning financial management to ensure efficiency and cut down on corruption cases caused by physical interactions with cash money.

“We must shut down the rest of the Pay Bill Numbers and remain only with one to channel all the money to the government through Treasury,” he said.

The president said there was no reason why a government had many Pay Bill Numbers that were disbursing funds to separate bank accounts.

He noted that the government had trouble streamlining cashflow and reconciling accounts for prudent management because of the various Pay Bill Numbers.

According to Dr Ruto, the Office of the Auditor General has a tough time auditing government accounts due to the large number of Pay Bill Numbers.

He pointed out that his administration was switching from outdated procedures to more effective ones.

“Mobile money pay bill numbers are a convenient and secure way for the government to collect payments from those seeking services,” he said.

“The 222222 Pay Bill Number offers a cost-effective way to collect payments, as there are very small fees associated with it.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...